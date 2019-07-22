Paresh Rawal added to Suriya’s Tamil film

By Express News Service

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, has added Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal to its cast.

The film marks his debut in Tamil cinema and he will be reportedly playing the antagonist.

It is said to be a biopic based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. However, an official announcement on the same is yet to be made.

Soorarai Pottru, produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga, has music by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy.

Maheshinte Prathikaram-fame Aparna Balamurali will be playing the female lead in the film. Suriya was recently seen in NGK.