Vimal’s next, an action thriller titled 'Chozha Naattan'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Vimal, who was recently seen in Kalavani 2, the sequel to his 2010 hit film, has signed his next project. Titled Chozha Naattan, the film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Ranjith Kanna.

"This will be Vimal’s first action thriller. He has usually stuck to comedy-dramas but you will see him in a different avatar in Chozha Naattan. It’s the story about how a soft-spoken individual from Thiruvaiyaru becomes the quintessential angry young man due to a series of events in Chennai. Since Vimal’s character is from Thanjavur, we have gone with this title,” says Ranjith.

The female lead is yet to be finalised for Chozha Naattan, which will also star Nagineedu, Thennavan, Ramar and ‘Pazhaya Joke’ Thangadurai.

“Apart from Thiruvaiyaru, we are also shooting in a remote hill called Gundri in Sathyamangalam. A major portion of the film will be shot in the forest regions of this hill. We had to get special permissions to shoot in those locations which houses a small clan of hundred families,” adds Ranjith.

The shooting will commence from the first week of August. While Natchathra Prakash will be handling cinematography for Chozha Naattan, Paarivallal of Harish Film Productions will bankroll this project.