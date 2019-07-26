Jonita Gandhi thrilled to work with Harris Jayaraj in Suriya-starrer 'Kaappaan'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi, who has collaborated for the first time with music director Harris Jayaraj for a Tamil song in the Suriya starrer film "Kaappaan", says she is thrilled to work with him.

Gandhi has lent her vocals for the song "Hey amigo" alongside Lesle Lewis for the film. It is penned by Vairamuthu and has already garnered 250,000 views in less than 15 hours.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Harris Jayaraj sir. The song is an upbeat number with a Spanish flavour and I'm happy everyone is giving so much love to the song," Gandhi said.