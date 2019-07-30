Vijay Sethupathi to begin shooting for 'Uppena' in August

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Though it was announced a while ago that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing a negative role in Uppena, recent speculations stated that the Super Deluxe-actor had walked out of the film, which marks the directorial debut of Buchi Babu Sana. When contacted, Buchi Babu rubbished these reports as baseless rumour.

“Vijay Sethupathi will start shooting for his part in a specially-constructed village set from August 16 in Hyderabad. He is currently preparing for his character and we have also finalised his costumes. We can think of no one better than Vijay to portray this role in this rustic love story,” the filmmaker adds.

Set in the backdrop of Kakinada, Uppena deals with the complex issue of honour killings and features Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead. The team has recently wrapped up a 35-day schedule in the port city and is planning to complete the entire shooting by early next year.Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena has music by Devi Sri Prasad.