A change in fortunes for Nikesha Patel?

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Nikesha Patel, who made her debut opposite Pawan Kalyan in the 2010 Telugu film, Puli, is looking to rewrite her career graph which has had a spate of failures.

Interestingly, this British-born Indian model has as many as six films lined up for release this year, including the upcoming Tamil film, Market Raja MBBS, directed by Saran, which is also set to mark the debut of Bigg Boss-fame Arav.

“Aside from Saran sir, I also have films with directors Ezhil and Kasthuri Raja,” she says.

Nikesha, who will be sharing screen space with the other female lead in Market Raja MBBS, says she has no qualms about doing so.

“It’s true that with limited screen space, standing out becomes a challenge. But it’s one I relish.”

The actor is quite pragmatic about her past failures.

“These things happen. Honestly, the payment was good and the scripts to my liking, which is why I chose to do those films. Their fate was not in my hands.”

She realises she’s not exactly acting alongside stars.

“But that’s fine and expected, given there’s a new heroine being introduced in every third film. The best way to deal with this is to stay grounded and make the most of what comes your way.”