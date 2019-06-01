First look of Metro Sirish’s Pistha unveiled

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that actor Shirish, who made an impressive debut with the 2016 crime thriller, Metro, is all set to star in a rural comedy-entertainer, interestingly titled Pistha. The first look of the film, directed by M Ramesh Bharathi — the editor of Metro — has been released

Shirish says that the first look poster, which depicts him, the hero, abducting the heroine (Mrudula Murali) from a marriage hall, is in line with the light mood of the film. “The presence of Senthil, Sathish, and Yogi Babu as the henchmen, and Namo Narayanan as the prospective bridegroom in the poster gives an idea of their contribution to the film. Filled with fun, festivities, romance, and emotions, it is set in Kumbakonam. Since I play a cocky guy who owns a local ‘sandhai’, we went with the title of Pistha.”

The film, which has Mrudula Murali of Ayal Njanalla fame and Arundhati Nair as the female leads, is currently in post-production. An official announcement regarding the release date is expected soon.