Home Entertainment Tamil

‘Vijay Sethupathi can fit into any character’

I admire Vijay Sethupathi a lot as he can fit into any character easily and would love to work with him.

Published: 01st June 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Edward George with Karan on the sets of Thambi Vettothi Sundaram

By Express News Service

When did you realise cinema was your calling?
I hail from a small town called Nallathur. When I was in school, they used to distribute film posters as pamphlets to advertise it. I found them fascinating and began recreating them in the form of paintings. I believe this was the seed of my desire to work in cinema. During college, I started writing poetry and stories, and my friends encouraged me to try my hand in cinema. An anna named Chakrabani from our village was acting in films then, and he was the one who gave me initial guidance and helped me join the film institute. My journey began in 1996. I began by working in a lot of insignificant and small films before getting my break with the Karan-starrer Thambi Vettothi Sundaram (TVS).

What’s the oddest or most memorable thing you have seen or done as an AD?
We shot the  Kolaikara song from TVS on the shores of Rameshwaram. For a particular sequence, the director wanted water to be splashed in the background, and he asked me if I could do that. Despite not knowing how to swim, I readily agreed and managed to reach the point without drowning. Once the shot was done everyone on the sets appreciated my dedication.

Working with Goundamani sir in Vaaimai is another unforgettable memory. He is a very sweet person and working with him, is in my mind, my biggest achievement yet. He hardly interacts with others on the sets and focuses only on the shot. But somehow, he noticed my work and spoke highly about me to others. We gradually became good friends. Whenever I meet him, we talk a lot about cinema.

What have you learned from your directors?
I learnt the art of patience from Senthil sir while working on Vaaimai. He is very calm and composed. Evlo periya vishayama irundhalum easy ah eduthuparu. He never loses his nerve and knows how to handle any unfavourable situation. Director Socrates, on the other hand, treats his assistants with a lot of respect and makes sure that his team is known to the artistes instead of overshadowing them. He celebrates the special days of ADs on the sets and gifts them clothes. When I become a director, I want to be like him.  

What’s one thing that you think you can bring to Tamil cinema?
Making entertainers will be my focus but my films will carry a social message as well.

What is your take on present-day cinema?
When I grew up, films of Bharathiraja, Mahendran, and Mani Ratnam were like Bible to us. One can learn a lot by simply observing their work. It was the golden period of Tamil cinema. But now, filmmakers are compelled to tweak their story according to the market and demands of a hero. The quality of films has dropped drastically as trade has replaced entertainment and values as the prime movers of the industry.

What is the dream cast for your debut?
I admire Vijay Sethupathi a lot as he can fit into any character easily and would love to work with him. In fact, most aspiring filmmakers feel this way. My debut project will be a film that unmasks a truth hidden from society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp