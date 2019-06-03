Jeevan’s next, a sci-fi thriller titled Asariri

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Kaakha Kaakha-fame Jeevan, who was last seen playing the lead in the 2015 film, Adhibar, is all set to star in an upcoming science-fiction thriller, to be directed by debutant GK. Produced by IB Karthikeyan of Big Print Pictures, the project is currently in pre-production. Debutant GK, who had earlier made the viral short film, also titled Asariri, says that the feature film will not have any similarities to his short. “Asariri refers to a word from the Mahabharata, which translates to ‘a voice from heaven.’ The film will be a sci-fi thriller, written and shot with the intent of giving a novel-reading experience. Asariri, while having references from our epics and mythological tales inherent to our culture, will seek to connect them to the technology of the modern world,” he says.

Talking about the casting of Jeevan in the lead role, GK says that he felt the actor will fit the bill for the judgemental character. “Being a technology geek himself, he loved the script and instantly gave the nod. A popular heroine will play the female lead. As the film requires some quality sound-design, we are in talks with top musicians and sound designers. You can expect an official announcement soon,” he adds.

With Maruthanayagam, a former associate of Nirav Shah and Saravanan, handling the cinematography, and Vaira Balan taking care of the art department, Asariri is scheduled to go on floors in September.