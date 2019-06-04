'Kavan' fame Chandini denies participation in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3

By Online Desk

Kollywood actress Chandini Tamilarasan has denied rumours on her participation in the third season of popular television series 'Bigg Boss' Tamil.

Many fans on social media platforms had speculated that the actress will be participating in Bigg Boss Tamil's third season. However, there was no official confirmation from her side.

The actress, who has most notably acted in films like 'Siddhu + 2', 'Kavan' and 'Vanjagar Ulagam' has now clarified that she was not asked to be a part of the show.

Chandini has some interesting movies in her kitty including 'Ailaa', where she will be seen playing dual roles for the first time.

While the official list of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 participants has not been announced yet, the show hosted by Kamal Haasan, is scheduled to air on June 23.