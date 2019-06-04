Home Entertainment Tamil

'Kavan' fame Chandini denies participation in Bigg Boss Tamil season 3

Chandini has some interesting movies in her kitty including 'Ailaa', where she will be seen playing dual roles for the first time.

Published: 04th June 2019 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actress Chandini Tamilarasan

Kollywood actress Chandini Tamilarasan (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

Kollywood actress Chandini Tamilarasan has denied rumours on her participation in the third season of popular television series 'Bigg Boss' Tamil.

Many fans on social media platforms had speculated that the actress will be participating in Bigg Boss Tamil's third season. However, there was no official confirmation from her side.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan to host Bigg Boss Tamil season 3

The actress, who has most notably acted in films like 'Siddhu + 2', 'Kavan' and 'Vanjagar Ulagam' has now clarified that she was not asked to be a part of the show.

Chandini has some interesting movies in her kitty including 'Ailaa', where she will be seen playing dual roles for the first time.

While the official list of Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 participants has not been announced yet, the show hosted by Kamal Haasan, is scheduled to air on June 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kavan Chandini Bigg Boss Tamil Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 Tamil Bigg Boss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp