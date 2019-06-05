Home Entertainment Tamil

Vaibhavi Shandilya to play an NRI in Love Matter

We had previously reported that Jai will be teaming up with veteran director SA Chandrasekhar for a film titled Love Matter.

05th June 2019

Actress Vaibhavi Shandilya

Actress Vaibhavi Shandilya (Photo | Facebook)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Jai will be teaming up with veteran director SA Chandrasekhar for a film titled Love Matter. The film, starring Atulya Ravi as one of the female leads, will also feature Vaibhavi Shandilya. The actor, who was last seen in 2018’s Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, will be seen in the role of an NRI from the US.

Vaibhavi says, “The film is a romcom, and I play a woman born and bought up in America, who comes down to Chennai to get married. We have been having a great time shooting it. So much that we end up going for many takes because we cannot control our laughter.” The first schedule, which was 22 days long, was completed recently in an indoor set, including the shot of what Vaibhavi terms ‘a fun song’ under the supervision of dance choreographer Sathish. “There will be two more schedules during which three songs will also be shot. We are all happy with how the film has shaped up,” she adds.

Meanwhile, the actor, who is awaiting the release of the long-delayed Server Sundaram, also has a web series called Maharaja Chhatrasal in the offing.

