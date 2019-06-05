Vidya Pradeep turns antagonist once again

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Vidya Pradeep, who recently delivered an impressive performance in Magizh Thirumeni’s Thadam will be playing the antagonist in Sasikumar’s next with director Jiyen Krishnakumar. Apart from them, the yet-to-titled film has actors like Manasa Rathakrishnan, Guru Somasundaram, and Appu Kutty in important roles. Though the cast of the film was announced last week, there was no word about the details of the characters played by them. Now it has come to light that Vidya will be playing the antagonist in the film, after last year’s Iravukku Aayiram Kangal (IAK).

“Though I’ve played a negative character previously in IAK, my role in this film will be a fresh one. You could say this is my most intense role till date,” says Vidya Pradeep. “My performance in Thadam fetched me this role. Krishnakumar really liked my work in that film and narrated this script to me. I found it very intriguing and immediately agreed to do the film,” she adds.

Sasikumar will reportedly be playing a suspended police-officer, who does an underground investigation to solve a series of crimes. It is notable that the actor’s Kodiveeran and Vetrivel featured Poorna and Viji Chandrasekhar, respectively, as the antagonists. The makers of the film, will announce the title soon.