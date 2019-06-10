Bhumika joins Udhay’s Kannai Nambathey  

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Udhayanidhi Stalin is teaming up with director Mu Maran of Iravukku Aayiram Kangal fame, for a film titled Kannai Nambathey. It is now known that Bhumika Chawla, known for films such as Badri and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film.

Maran says, “Kannai Nambathey is a suspense-thriller and Bhumika’s role in the film will be an important one. I cannot reveal more about her role at this juncture. The film will be completely shot in Chennai and we’ve so far completed about 50 per cent of the shoot. Thanks to the support from the talented cast and crew, it’s shaping up really well.”

Kannai Nambathey, produced by VN Ranjith Kumar under his Lipi Cine Krafts, stars Aathmika as the female lead. The film has music by Sam CS and cinematography by Pariyerum Perumal-fame Sridhar.

Meanwhile, Bhumika will next be seen in Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, and its Hindi version Khamoshi, both of which are hitting screens this Friday.