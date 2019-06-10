Home Entertainment Tamil

Bhumika joins Udhay’s Kannai Nambathey  

We had previously reported that Udhayanidhi Stalin is teaming up with director Mu Maran of Iravukku Aayiram Kangal fame, for a film titled Kannai Nambathey.

Published: 10th June 2019 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Udhayanidhi Stalin is teaming up with director Mu Maran of Iravukku Aayiram Kangal fame, for a film titled Kannai Nambathey. It is now known that Bhumika Chawla, known for films such as Badri and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. 

Maran says, “Kannai Nambathey is a suspense-thriller and Bhumika’s role in the film will be an important one. I cannot reveal more about her role at this juncture. The film will be completely shot in Chennai and we’ve so far completed about 50 per cent of the shoot. Thanks to the support from the talented cast and crew, it’s shaping up really well.”

Kannai Nambathey, produced by VN Ranjith Kumar under his Lipi Cine Krafts, stars Aathmika as the female lead. The film has music by Sam CS and cinematography by Pariyerum Perumal-fame Sridhar.
Meanwhile, Bhumika will next be seen in Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, and its Hindi version Khamoshi, both of which are hitting screens this Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp