Playwright, screenwriter and actor Crazy Mohan critically ill

Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan is critically ill and has been admitted to a well-known hospital after suffering a massive heart attack.

UPDATE: Crazy Mohan passed away at 2 pm today. Read full report here

Actor Sathish, known for being a part of Crazy Mohan's drama troupe, earlier took to social media and said that his 'mentor and legend' was dead. Twitter was quick to register its shock to the news.

When we contacted a source in their drama troupe, they confirmed that Crazy Mohan had indeed suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to a hospital, with doctors currently trying to revive him. The source also confirmed that the veteran actor is very much alive as of this moment.

Sathish, whose tweet lead to a Twitter maelstrom, deleted it soon after but the damage had already been done with condolences pouring in. Even popular news channels also tweeted and deleted the news on their respective handles.

