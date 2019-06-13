Ilaiyaraaja on board for Aadhi’s Clap

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Ilaiyaraaja has boarded the team of Aadhi’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual sports-drama, Clap, as the music composer. Directed by Prithvi Aditya, the film was launched in Hyderabad yesterday. Aadhi claims that Clap has an interesting premise, which will keep the audience invested in the narrative. “The sports element will be depicted with authenticity, and the script will be devoid of the usual done-to-death sports-drama tropes. The leading ladies — Akanksha Singh and Krisha Kurup — have undergone three months of vigorous training for looking the parts,” he says.

On working with Ilaiyaraaja, the actor tells, “We are blessed to have Raja sir on board. He is the only composer who can ace the musical interpretation of human emotions. I believe the plethora of emotions in our film will be conveyed through his music.”

Aadhi will be seen as an athlete in Clap, which also features Nasser as the antagonist and Prakash Raj in a crucial role.