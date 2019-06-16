Home Entertainment Tamil

AR Murugadoss gives a sneak peek into a grand action sequence in Rajinikanth's Darbar

The director took to social media to share a picture of the fight and dance masters collaborating on the sets of the film, and captioned it saying "Interesting comb".

Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' first look poster.

By Express News Service

AR Murugadoss' upcoming film, Darbar, featuring Rajinikanth in the role of a cop after 25 years, is currently in its second schedule of shoot in Mumbai, with an important action sequence being shot. 

The director, ARM, has now taken to Twitter to reveal interesting details about the action-sequence that is being shot. He shared a picture of the fight and dance masters collaborating on the sets of the film, and captioned it saying "Interesting combo. #DarbarTreat"

Apparently. this action sequence will be staged to the tunes of a song much like the Madurai Veeran track in Vikram's Dhool and the climax sequence of Dhanush's Kaadhal Kondein. Dance choreographer Shobi and renowned stunt masters Ram and Lakshman are reportedy working in unison to for this musical-action segment.

ARM had recently revealed in an interview that the second schedule will be completed by June end, and the entire shoot is expected to be wrapped up by the end of August.

Nayanthara, who has previously worked with Rajini in Chandramukhi and Kuselan, plays the female lead in Darbar, which has music by Anirudh. The supporting cast of the film includes many Bollywood actors like Pradeep Kabra, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, and Jatin Sarna. Apart from them, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu are also a part of Darbar. 

Produced by Lyca Productions, the Mumbai-set film is slated for release on January 9, 2020. 

