Kathir and Soori join hands for Sarbath

The first look of the film, directed by debutant Prabhakaran, an erstwhile assistant of Balaji Sakthivel, was launched today.

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Kathir will be sharing screenspace with Soori in an upcoming rural comedy titled Sarbath. The first look of the film, directed by debutant Prabhakaran, an erstwhile assistant of Balaji Sakthivel, was launched today. 

Soori will be playing a pivotal role in Sarbath similar to those he has previously played in films like Oru Oorla Rendu Raja and Gemini Ganeshanum Suruli Raajanum, alongside Vimal and Atharvaa, respectively. 

Director Prabhakaran says, "Sarbath will be a pucca rural family entertainer which will satisfy all kinds of audience. Kathir plays an IT professional, who goes to his home town for holiday and the situations he faces there forms the story. Since we needed someone who would look the part in both the rural and city portions, we zeroed in on Kathir for the role."

Sarbath has primarily been shot in and around Dindigul, excluding a few scenes in Chennai, and the filming is almost complete. The film bankrolled by 7 Screen Studio, has  music by Super Singer-fame Ajesh, cinematography by Prabhakaran, and editing by Prasanna GK. 

