By UNI

CHENNAI: The Madras High court on Tuesday denied permission to hold the Nadigar Sangam Election in the city and asked it choose a different venue.

The polls were scheduled to be held at the premises of MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women in the city on June 23.

Since it would traffic snarls and cause inconvenience to the public, the court directed the Nadigar Sangam to suggest a different venue to hold its election.



ALSO READ | Campaigning heats up for Nadigar Sangam polls