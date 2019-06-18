Home Entertainment Tamil

When the saviour strikes

This weekly column details the fascinating encounters that often take place on the sets of a film

Published: 18th June 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Arav
By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

For director Saran’s Market Raja MBBS, in which he plays the lead, Arav had to report for shoot at a renowned college campus in the city. The classes were in session and the crew had to film in one part of the giant campus. After a few scenes had been shot without any hassle, around midday, Arav had to film a chase and fight sequence. The actor had to run behind some stunt men dressed as goons and beat them up. And he had to don a doctor’s white coat in the scene. 

Apart from a helicam, all other cameras were hidden from view since they had to run over a wide area. Minutes into the chase, a few alarmed security personnel noticed the fighting and came running to stop Arav and the stunt men. Soon, a large crowd of students gathered as well, all shouting at them and trying to stop what they thought was a serious fight.

“Nobody saw the hidden cameras so they all mistook me for a real doctor and were astounded that a doctor was beating up people on their campus! After a point, I stopped running since I recognised the mark where I had to stop. But the stunt men kept on running ahead with the helicam recording them.  So they did not notice the crowds shouting at me,” says Arav.

The unit had not realised that it was lunchtime and so students had come out of their classes, which led to them noticing the fight. A few of them began to recognise Arav and word soon spread that it was a film shoot and not a real fight. After chatting with the actor and taking selfies, the excited crowd then dispersed with smiles all around. “But the whole incident was caught on our cameras, and since it was so natural, Saran sir has retained that scene in the film,” he concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp