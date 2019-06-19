Home Entertainment Tamil

Arvind Swami-Santhosh P Jayakumar film titled 'Pulanaivu'

The film’s first look poster, which features a picture of Arvind Swami, superimposed onto a background of a map of Tamil Nadu as well as numerous newspaper cuttings about crime.

Published: 19th June 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 08:29 AM

Arvind Swami (3rd from right) launches the movie

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Arvind Swami, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, will next be teaming up with director Santhosh P Jayakumar for a crime thriller. This film, which was launched in May, has now been titled Pulanaivu, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Composer Anirudh took to Twitter to release the film’s first look poster, which features a picture of Arvind Swami, superimposed onto a background of a map of Tamil Nadu as well as numerous newspaper cuttings about crime.

Santhosh, who had earlier directed films like Hara Hara Mahadevaki, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu, and Ghajinikanth, says that Pulanaivu will be very different from his previous ventures. “Since the film is about a criminal probe, and Arvind Swami plays a smart and suave detective, we thought that Pulanaivu (Investigation) would be an apt title for the project. We have started the shoot, and are planning to release the film by November.”

The director adds that the film will be a slick procedural, which will not have a heroine or any song-and-dance routines. “Imman is in charge of the music. There are a couple of montage musical segments, but it’s his background score that will be talked about. Also, we have some interesting names in the cast. For now, I can reveal that director Ameer will be playing a pivotal, supporting character in the film.”

Produced by V Mathiyalagan of Etcetera Entertainment, Pulanaivu will have cinematography by Ballu and editing by Prasanna GK. Both the technicians have worked with Santhosh in his previous films. Arvind Swami, meanwhile, has films like Kallapart, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Vanangamudi, and Naragasooran in various stages of development.

