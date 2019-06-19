Home Entertainment Tamil

Over 300 artists, intellectuals come out in support of director Pa Ranjith

On June 5, Ranjith, speaking at an event in Thirupanathal near Thanjavur, criticised the Raja Raja Chozhan’s rule and held it responsible for usurping the land rights of oppressed groups.

Published: 19th June 2019 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Pa Ranjith

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 310 artists and intellectuals from across the country have signed a petition condemning the abuse of cine director Pa Ranjith following his remarks on the Chozha king Raja Raja Chozhan.

On June 5, Ranjith, speaking at an event in Thirupanathal near Thanjavur, criticised the Raja Raja Chozhan’s rule and held it responsible for usurping the land rights of oppressed groups.

Following that, Ranjith faced a backlash from pro-Tamil and communal groups who said Ranjith had disrespected the Tamil ruler Raja Raja Chozhan. Ranjith’s phone number and even his family pictures were shared on Twitter without his permission by politicians and communal groups.

‘’The arguments placed by Pa Ranjith aren’t particularly new. In fact, these arguments are based on the discussions that are on-going in intellectual and political arena brought into the discourse by Left historians, this view has been there in the intellectual and political spheres. While there might have been both welcoming and disapproving voices to such perspectives, the freedom and liberty to place them have always existed,’’ said a joint petition. The petitioners included activist Nityanand Jayaram, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Nivedita Menon and film-makers Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, Lenin Bharathi and writer Leena Manimegalai among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pa Ranjith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp