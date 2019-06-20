Goundamani in talks for Santhanam-R Kannan project

By Express News Service

Known for helming films such as Jeyam Kondaan and Boomerang, R Kannan is teaming up with Santhanam next for a comedy entertainer. We now hear that Goundamani, who was last seen in the 2016 courtroom drama, Vaaimai, has been approached to play an important role. According to our sources, Santhanam is quite keen to get the veteran comedian on board and had earlier tried for other projects as well.

However, Goundamani, who has reportedly signed two Tamil films as lead, is apparently sceptical about playing a supporting character in Santhanam’s new film. We have to wait for the official announcement from the team to confirm the actor’s involvement in the project, which will be produced by Kannan in association with MK Ramprasad.

Santhanam, meanwhile, has films like A1, Dagaalty, and Server Sundaram in different stages of production.