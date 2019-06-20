Nadigar Sangam elections deferred

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Registrar of Societies on Wednesday deferred the June 23 elections to the South Indian Artistes’ Association till such time issues including those relating to list of members are resolved.

Even as campaign peaked, the registrar citing three key issues in his order said, “In view of the said circumstances holding elections is unacceptable and hence withholding poll process is ordered till such time all issues are resolved.” The polls were to elect a 24-member executive committee.

Bhagyaraj of ‘Sankaradas Ani’ said they were looking into the next course of action. Earlier in the day, Vishal called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit and submitted a petition seeking fair polls.

Meanwhile, the official, who is also the district registrar (administration), South Chennai, cited a representation from a section of members who alleged they have been removed from the list of eligible voters. The veracity of their complaint is to be ascertained and the list of eligible voters has to be prepared, he said. The other issue was about the propriety of calling elections after the end of the current office-bearers’ tenure. The three-year tenure ended in October 2018 and a general body meeting held on August 19, 2018, approved postponing elections for six months.

“Rather than holding polls within the extended time frame, the poll announcement has been made in a delayed manner,” the order said. Postponement of polls was for completing construction of the Nadigar Sangam building, a key assurance made by the incumbent office bearers.

Meanwhile, the Additional Advocate General made a submission to the Madras High Court that elections cannot be held on June 23. This was made when a writ petition from Vishal Krishna, secretary of the association, came up for hearing.

The petition prayed for a direction to the police to provide security to the election, originally scheduled to be held at Dr MGR-Janaki Arts and Science College in R A Puram. The AAG told the judge that following receipt of rampant complaints alleging various irregularities the Registrar has decided to defer the election till. The bench adjourned the matter by two weeks.

