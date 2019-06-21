Ahead of Vijay's birthday, 'Thalapathy 63' first look released, film gets official title 'Bigil'

By Express News Service

Vijay's next film, which marks his third collaboration with Atlee after Theri and Mersal, has been titled Bigil. The first look has been released via Twitter on the eve of Vijay's birthday, The first look has the actor in two different avatars -- a footballer and an older Vijay wearing a veshti. The background is that of a fish market, while the title is embossed on an aerial view of a football court.

The second look of the film will be released midnight at 12 am. As speculated earlier, the film is a sports drama revolving around a group of women footballers. With Nayanthara playing the female lead, the film also stars a host of actors that includes Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivekh, Indhuja Ravichandran and Reba Monica John.

With the film in its final leg of the shoot, we hear that the team will be moving to Delhi soon to shoot some important portions. Earlier this month, AR Rahman, the composer of Bigil, had taken to Twitter to announce that the first edits of two songs from the film are ready. Produced by Archana Kalpathi, under the banner of AGS Entertainments, the film is slated for a Diwali release.