Madhavan lived in front of the camera as Nambi: Director Prajesh Sen

In an enthusiastic note, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect co-director Prajesh Sen applauded R Madhavan’s performance in the film. The filmmaker, who made his debut with the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Captain, expressed his admiration for Madhavan’s on-screen transformation into the eminent scientist Nambi Narayanan. Madhavan is making his directorial debut with this much-awaited biopic.

In his Facebook post, Prajesh wrote,” R Madhavan was living in front of the camera as Nambi, and restlessly carrying out the role of a director for five months. When the great scientist, Nambi Narayanan, and his experiences were compiled into the book ‘Ormakalude Bhramanapatham’, it was still a distant dream to see it on the big screen. Each scene in the book was written as a movie as I was passionate about films. But It was impossible to imagine another face while writing it, to absorb his mannerism, style and other nuances at least until the shooting of Rocketry started off on January 4, 2019 in Mumbai.”

It was recently announced that Simran is playing Madhavan’s wife in the film. The two actors are reuniting after 17 years. They last appeared together in Mani Ratnam’s Kannathil Muthamittal. Rocketry also stars Game of Thrones-fame Ron Donachie and Downtown Abbey actor Phyllis Logan in significant roles. The 44-day shoot was wrapped in Belgrade, Serbia. The film will be released in English, Hindi, and Tamil. It will release in Tamil as Rocketry: Nambi Vilaivu. Meanwhile, Prajesh is getting ready to work with Jayasurya once again, for a project titled Vellam.