Bigg Boss producer to work with Pandiraj

Arunkumar Sekhar By

Express News Service

Director Pandiraj, who is working with Sivakarthikeyan in SK16, has signed on two projects with Endemol Shine India. One of these is expected to go on floors within the next two months.

Talking to us, Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol Shine India, said, “Endemol is looking at foraying into film content in regional languages and in Tamil, we have had a chat with director Pandiraj, who has provided us with two scripts.

We are confident that one of the two will go on floors within a couple of months and we expect to have more information and cast and crew then.”

Endemol is best known for producing the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, the season three of which started yesterday.