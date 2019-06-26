Home Entertainment Tamil

Stunner Sam’s 50th film is Arun Vijay’s Boxer

Stunt choreographer ‘Stunner’ Sam, known for films like Iruthi Suttru and Godha (Malayalam), has been roped in for Arun Vijay’s upcoming sports drama, Boxer.

Published: 26th June 2019

By Ashameera Aiyappan 
Express News Service

Stunt choreographer ‘Stunner’ Sam, known for films like Iruthi Suttru and Godha (Malayalam), has been roped in for Arun Vijay’s upcoming sports drama, Boxer. Incidentally, this will also be Sam’s 50th film.
“We brought Sam master on board as he is a professional boxer. His style has a lot of detail and is very realistic. We are very happy that Boxer will be his 50th film,” said director Vivek in a statement.

Sam believes that Boxer will give him an opportunity to deliver realistic boxing sequences on screen after Iruthi Suttru. “I am choreographing around eight action sequences in the film. There is a transition from mixed martial arts (MMA) to amateur boxing, which are two different styles. It’s a very challenging film for Arun Vijay and a chance for me to showcase some professional fighting on screen,” he says.
Boxer also features Ritika Singh as a sports journalist. The crew has been shooting in Chennai for a week now, with an extravagant fight sequence being filmed the last few days.

