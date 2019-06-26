Home Entertainment Tamil

Yogi Babu's antics made every unit member laugh: Director Muthukumaran on 'Dharmaprabhu'

Debutant director S Muthukumaran’s first film, Kanni Rasi, is yet to hit the screens but his second film, Dharmaprabhu, is getting a wide release this Friday.

Published: 26th June 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Director Muthukumaran and actor Yogi Babu at the sets of 'Dharmaprabhu'.

Director Muthukumaran and actor Yogi Babu at the sets of 'Dharmaprabhu'.

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Debutant director S Muthukumaran’s first film, Kanni Rasi, is yet to hit the screens but his second film, Dharmaprabhu, is getting a wide release this Friday. “Maybe it was God’s wish that my first film be with my best friend, Yogi Babu, a lucky charm for so many producers.”

Muthukumaran can’t stop gushing about the comedian. “I remember when I first pitched the idea of a political satire to him ten years ago. At that time, he said that the one-liner could be translated onto cinema if we found the right producer and star. He has become a star today and has proven to be a good human by staying true to the word he gave me. I was especially moved when he said that he would have done the film for me even ten years later.”

ALSO READ: The Yogi Babu-Vadivelu connect

Talking about the advantages of having Yogi Babu in the film, he says, “His comedy is genre-agnostic. His dialogue delivery has a unique charm. Combine that with his expressive eyes and his timing, and this script couldn’t have worked with anyone else. It is to his credit that he finished this film in just 39 days.” He remembers fondly the shooting experiences.

“Imagine shooting a sequence of Babu, decked with jewels, taking a walk in the busy streets of Chennai. His antics made every unit member laugh but for Babu, comedy has always been  serious business.”

The dialogue from the trailer, ‘Nallavangala naragathukkum kettavangala sorgathukkum anuppa poren’, was written by Yogi Babu himself. “He improvised a lot on the sets and carried his role off with such panache that veteran actor Rekha requested more screen space with him.”

Muthukumaran reveals that the inspiration for this film is late actor Cho’s Muhammad bin Thughluq. “In my view, that is the gold standard for political satire. We have narrated our film too similarly, and have taken care not to take any sides or hurt sentiments of any community.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Babu Dharmaprabhu Director Muthukumaran
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp