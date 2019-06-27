The power of the mind

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Director VJ Gopinath says his inspiration for Jiivi, the fantasy suspense thriller, which is releasing tomorrow, came when he realised that the mind strays often from the work it is currently engaged in, while reading books. “Based on this small thought, I built a premise, which I then narrated to my good friend Babu Tamizh, the film’s writer, who penned the screenplay and dialogues for Jiivi.”

Gopinath says that he strongly believes that success cannot be equated to one’s education. “My protagonist, Vetri, reflects that. He is a school dropout but is quite knowledgeable. Through one of his practical experiments, he unwittingly becomes a part of a robbery. How he uses his brain to wriggle out of this situation forms the rest of the story.”

The film, sans the routine commercial elements, was expected to net a good number of screens given that Gopinath had announced the release date much earlier. “But with the situation now, we have to settle for lesser number of theaters All the effort seems like a waste thanks to this. I hope when the new body gets elected to the Producers Council, they take this up as the first issue on their agenda.”