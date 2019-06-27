Home Entertainment Tamil

The power of the mind

Gopinath says that he strongly believes that success cannot be equated to one’s education.

Published: 27th June 2019 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

By K Sudha 
Express News Service

Director VJ Gopinath says his inspiration for Jiivi, the fantasy suspense thriller, which is releasing tomorrow, came when he realised that the mind strays often from the work it is currently engaged in, while reading books. “Based on this small thought, I built a premise, which I then narrated to my good friend Babu Tamizh, the film’s writer, who penned the screenplay and dialogues for Jiivi.”

Gopinath says that he strongly believes that success cannot be equated to one’s education. “My protagonist, Vetri, reflects that. He is a school dropout but is quite knowledgeable. Through one of his practical experiments, he unwittingly becomes a part of a robbery. How he uses his brain to wriggle out of this situation forms the rest of the story.” 

The film, sans the routine commercial elements, was expected to net a good number of screens  given that Gopinath had announced the release date much earlier. “But with the situation now, we have to settle for lesser number of theaters All the effort seems like a waste thanks to this. I hope when the new body gets elected to the Producers Council, they take this up as the first issue on their agenda.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp