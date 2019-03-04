Home Entertainment Tamil

Pa Ranjith’s next venture is a documentary on Ambedkar

The film, which is currently in post-production, has been shot across India.

Pa Ranjith

By Express News Service

Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions will next be collaborating with filmmaker Jyoti Nisha for a feature-length documentary film about Babasaheb Ambedkar, titled 'BR Ambedkar - Now and Then'.

The filmmaker recently took to Twitter to announce the same. “Announcing Neelam Productions’ next collaboration - with Jyoti Nisha for her directorial debut “BR Ambedkar: Now and Then - this film will make history! Very excited to work on this. Jai Bhim!” 

The film, which is currently in post-production, has been shot across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Dehradun, Nagpur, Pune, Raipur, Punjab, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gujarat, Saharanpur, Shravasti and Lucknow, over the past two and half years. 

According to Jyoti Nisha, the feature-length documentary of 90 minutes draws a parallel between Ambedkar’s larger-than-life fight against an omnipotent Brahmanical hegemony during the Indian National movement and the contemporary times in India when his followers and the Constitution are once again becoming a challenge for the hegemonic Brahmanical intelligentsia.

