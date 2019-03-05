Home Entertainment Tamil

90ml's Shreegopika Neelnath: Not your usual girl-next-door

Shreegopika, who made her debut with a Malayalam film called Nonsense, says she bagged the role in 90ml when her make-up artist sent her pictures to director Anita Udeep.

Published: 05th March 2019 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Shreegopika Neelnath

Shreegopika Neelnath. (Photo | Shreegopika Neelnath Facebook)

By K Sudha
Express News Service

Though Oviyaa is the centre of 90ml, the other characters who form the girl gang in the film are equally important. Shreegopika, who played one of these women, Paru, says she was happy to share the screen with the Bigg Boss actor and the ensemble.

The Coimbatore-based actor adds that she was thrilled with the audience’s reactions on the first-day first show, and the reception she got. “Teenagers predictably asked for selfies, but what came as a surprise to me was the appreciation I got from an older woman. The lady whispered in my ears that she could relate to my wedding night scene, having gone through something similar back in the day. ‘Thoongu ma’ was apparently her husband’s favourite line also. (laughs) That really made my day, and made me realise that the film, though made for a select audience, had struck a chord at all levels.”

Shreegopika, who made her debut with a Malayalam film called Nonsense, says she bagged the role in 90ml when her make-up artist sent her pictures to director Anita Udeep, who was scouting for a fresh face at the time.

She concedes that being directed by a woman made it easier to act in the A-rated script. “Anita narrated the script in the presence of my mother. I was initially not sure if I could carry off such a role. The other apprehension was working with a star like Oviyaa. But she broke the ice on the first day of the shoot with a firm handshake, and after that we had a blast all the way till the end.” Is there any possibility of a sequel? “I am game, but my instincts say it will not work out,” she says.

READ HERE | '90ml' review: Little finesse, but a film that needs to be protected nevertheless

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
90ml Oviyaa Shreegopika

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp