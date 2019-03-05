90ml's Shreegopika Neelnath: Not your usual girl-next-door

K Sudha By

Express News Service

Though Oviyaa is the centre of 90ml, the other characters who form the girl gang in the film are equally important. Shreegopika, who played one of these women, Paru, says she was happy to share the screen with the Bigg Boss actor and the ensemble.

The Coimbatore-based actor adds that she was thrilled with the audience’s reactions on the first-day first show, and the reception she got. “Teenagers predictably asked for selfies, but what came as a surprise to me was the appreciation I got from an older woman. The lady whispered in my ears that she could relate to my wedding night scene, having gone through something similar back in the day. ‘Thoongu ma’ was apparently her husband’s favourite line also. (laughs) That really made my day, and made me realise that the film, though made for a select audience, had struck a chord at all levels.”

Shreegopika, who made her debut with a Malayalam film called Nonsense, says she bagged the role in 90ml when her make-up artist sent her pictures to director Anita Udeep, who was scouting for a fresh face at the time.

She concedes that being directed by a woman made it easier to act in the A-rated script. “Anita narrated the script in the presence of my mother. I was initially not sure if I could carry off such a role. The other apprehension was working with a star like Oviyaa. But she broke the ice on the first day of the shoot with a firm handshake, and after that we had a blast all the way till the end.” Is there any possibility of a sequel? “I am game, but my instincts say it will not work out,” she says.

