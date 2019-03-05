I changed 20 costumes for a single song: Srushti Dange on 'Sathru'

Rinku Gupta By

For her upcoming release, Sathru, Srushti Dange recalls shooting a romantic sequence with hero Kathir on the beaches of Pondicherry, a sequence that went on longer than the team anticipated.

For the scene in question, the couple was standing near the waves, and had to exchange romantic glances. Director Naveen was standing at a dance with the camera team, waiting to wrap up the shot. However, try as they could, Srushti and Kathir couldn’t get into the scene.

“The sea was churning, and the waves were ferocious. We were distracted, and to be honest, quite scared,” says Srushti. “The director kept asking us to smile and give happy expressions. We were both way too anxious though. Somehow, finally, we managed.”

She also remembers the beach shoot for another reason. “For the first time, I changed 20 costumes for a single song,” she says.

“Even 10 costume changes is a lot usually.” It wasn’t just the costumes. “I had to change my hairstyle and make-up too for each look. We had no space to park the vanity van, and so I had to resort to changing my clothes in a public restroom!” she says. “I didn’t mind it so much. It was all a new and unforgettable experience.”