Home Entertainment Tamil

I changed 20 costumes for a single song: Srushti Dange on 'Sathru'

Srushti Dange recalls shooting a romantic sequence with hero Kathir on the beaches of Pondicherry, a sequence that went on longer than the team anticipated.

Published: 05th March 2019 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actors Srushti Dange and Kathir in 'Sathru'.

Kollywood actors Srushti Dange and Kathir in 'Sathru'.

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

For her upcoming release, Sathru, Srushti Dange recalls shooting a romantic sequence with hero Kathir on the beaches of Pondicherry, a sequence that went on longer than the team anticipated.

For the scene in question, the couple was standing near the waves, and had to exchange romantic glances. Director Naveen was standing at a dance with the camera team, waiting to wrap up the shot. However, try as they could, Srushti and Kathir couldn’t get into the scene.

“The sea was churning, and the waves were ferocious. We were distracted, and to be honest, quite scared,” says Srushti. “The director kept asking us to smile and give happy expressions. We were both way too anxious though. Somehow, finally, we managed.”

She also remembers the beach shoot for another reason. “For the first time, I changed 20 costumes for a single song,” she says.

“Even 10 costume changes is a lot usually.” It wasn’t just the costumes. “I had to change my hairstyle and make-up too for each look. We had no space to park the vanity van, and so I had to resort to changing my clothes in a public restroom!” she says. “I didn’t mind it so much. It was all a new and unforgettable experience.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sathru Srushti Dange

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp