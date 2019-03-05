Home Entertainment Tamil

Thadam's Vidya Pradeep: The unconventional Nayagi

If you take a look at Vidya Pradeep’s body of work and attempted to describe it all with a single word, ‘unconventional’ would be it.

Published: 05th March 2019 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Vidya Pradeep in Thadam.

Actress Vidya Pradeep in Thadam.

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

If you take a look at Vidya Pradeep’s body of work and attempted to describe it all with a single word, ‘unconventional’ would be it. The research scientist-turned-actor played a mother in her debut, Saivam. She followed this up with another unique choice in Pasanga 2, where she plays Munishkanth’s wife and a mother again.

She turned lead with Kalari, but also played a grey character in Iravukku Ayiram Kangal. Surprising everyone, she also made her way to television, playing the lead in the Tamil soap, Nayagi. Such choices naturally raised questions. “There were several questions when I agreed to do Saivam. But I have approached the roles only as an artiste — what scope they provide me and what I can bring to that character. I didn’t really think of what would happen afterward.” 

She acknowledges that Saivam fetched her offers for only similar roles. But she isn’t perturbed. “As a professional, I don’t really worry about it. It isn’t that I want to play only lead roles. No matter what role it is, if it gives me the scope to perform or is challenging, I am ready to do it.” 

Vidya is now back on the big screen with Magizh Thirumeni’s Thadam. “It is one of the best roles in my career,” she says, thanking the director for the opportunity. Vidya plays a no-nonsense cop in the thriller. To make her portrayal authentic, she observed how policewomen act and dress in real life. “It is the kind of role I have been waiting to do ever since I entered the industry. I can confidently say that Thadam has made me a better actor.” 

Her move to television might have raised several eyebrows, but Vidya believes that it has not only fetched her recognition, but also more work. “Not many people remember characters from my films, but within a month of Nayagi, I received so much of love. In fact, I have started receiving more movie offers after Nayagi.”

READ | 'Thadam' movie review: A smart whodunit drama that falters with its sentiment

The actor says she has evolved during her time in the industry, learning from her previous mistakes. “I used to be naive and trusted everyone. I missed several good films, and did films I probably shouldn’t have. But it is okay to make mistakes as long as you learn from them. It has all made me a better person. I am now more thoughtful about my decisions.” 

But she shares that even now she only picks projects that she believes allow her to experiment — no matter what the role is. After Thadam, Vidya will play an important part in Chimbudevan’s next film. “I am also in talks for a web series where I will play the lead role. Apart from this, I have my scientific research work which I need to finish. I might be focusing more on that this year,” she signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidya Pradeep Saivam Pasanga 2 Thadam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp