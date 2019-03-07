Home Entertainment Tamil

'Thullidam': On the plight of orphaned children

Interestingly, the film was screened for Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who emboldened the makers with his encouraging words.

By  K Sudha
While Nesam Murali’s maiden directorial 'Thullidam', a film on the plight of Narikuruvas had an admiring audience, it fell short of the success tag. Murali hopes to set that right with his second venture, Kapilavasthu, which is about the plight of illegitimate children thrown out by the parents. 

"I have brought to light the services rendered by scores of orphanages which could do with government support to keep up the good work. There are corporates willing to lend a helping hand, but they are not sure if the funds will be used properly," says Murali.  

“The issue needs a serious introspection, which I hope my film will do. The need of the hour is to pick the deserted children and provide them with proper education for a better tomorrow. The fact that Kapilavasthu has already made its rounds in the international film festivals is a happy sign,” says Murali, who has named his film after the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

