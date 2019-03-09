First look of Sathyaraj's 'Theerpugal Virkapadum' out

Avinash Ramachandran By

The first look of Sathyaraj's upcoming film, Theerpugal Virkapadum, was released today by Sivakarthikeyan. Directed by debutant filmmaker Dheeran, the first look features the veteran actor looking grim with a hammer in his hand.

Touted to be an action thriller based on a true story, Theerpugal Virkapadum has Sathyaraj playing a gynaecologist, who avenges the wrong done to his daughter. "Though we have four action sequences, choreographed by Dinesh Subbarayan, it won't feel over the top, keeping in mind Sathyaraj sir is playing his age in the film. It will be more brains than brawns," says Dheeran.

The shooting, which is happening in and around Chennai, is expected to be wrapped up by the end of April.

