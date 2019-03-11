It’s a 'Sixer' for Vaibhav

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that Vaibhav will be teaming up with debutant director Chachi. Yesterday, the film’s title was announced as Sixer by director Venkat Prabhu.

Speaking about the film, Chachi says “Sixer has nothing to do with cricket, but the title will be justified when the lead character is revealed. The film is a romantic comedy based on a very familiar knot, but we’re giving it a unique treatment. It’ll be a pucca commercial film, with a lot of twists to engage the audience. Palak Lalwani (who will be making her Tamil debut with the upcoming film, Kuppathu Raja) is playing the female lead, while Sathish, Ramar and Radharavi play supporting roles. We have recently wrapped up the shoot.”

Produced by Wall Mate Entertainment, Sixer will have music by Ghibran and cinematography by PG Muthiah.