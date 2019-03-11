Home Entertainment Tamil

It’s a 'Sixer' for Vaibhav

Produced by Wall Mate Entertainment, Sixer will have music by Ghibran and cinematography by PG Muthiah.

Published: 11th March 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

We had previously reported that Vaibhav will be teaming up with debutant director Chachi. Yesterday, the film’s title was announced as Sixer by director Venkat Prabhu.

Speaking about the film, Chachi says “Sixer has nothing to do with cricket, but the title will be justified when the lead character is revealed. The film is a romantic comedy based on a very familiar knot, but we’re giving it a unique treatment. It’ll be a pucca commercial film, with a lot of twists to engage the audience. Palak Lalwani (who will be making her Tamil debut with the upcoming film, Kuppathu Raja) is playing the female lead, while Sathish, Ramar and Radharavi play supporting roles. We have recently wrapped up the shoot.”

Produced by Wall Mate Entertainment, Sixer will have music by Ghibran and cinematography by PG Muthiah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaibhav Sixer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp