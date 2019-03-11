SEE PICS: Arya and Sayyeshaa get married in Hyderabad; Actors Suriya, Rana Daggubati, others attend

Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil actors Vishal, Suriya and his brother Karthi; Telugu stars Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati were spotted at the functions.

Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa got married in Hyderabad on 11 March 2019. (Photo | Suryan FM Instagram)

By Online Desk

Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.

Pictures shared on social media show Sayyeshaa looking gorgeous in a red bridal lehenga with heavy gold jewellery. Arya looked dapper in a coal-black sherwani.

They are seen performing rituals in front of their parents.

(Photo | Suryan FM Instagram)

Tamil actors Vishal, Suriya and his brother Karthi; Telugu stars Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati were spotted at the functions.

The couple with Allu Arjun (Photo | Twitter)
Arya with Vishal and Rana Daggubati. (Photo | Johnson PRO Twitter)
Suriya and Karthi with Arya and Sayyeshaa at their wedding. (Photo | Kaushik LM Twitter)

Director Shakti Soundar Rajan, who attended their wedding, thanked the couple for cutting a cake on his birthday, which fell on their wedding date.

The couple had two days of pre-wedding festivities and shared dreamy, fairy-tale like photos against the backdrop of the Taj Falaknuma. Don't they look lovely together?

South Indian star Arya officially announced his wedding with actress Sayyeshaa on Valentine's Day this year. The two shared the news from their Twitter handles along with a photograph and a designed card.

Sayeshaa is the grandniece of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. Her mother Shaheen is Saira Banu's brother's daughter. Shaheen was also an actress and she was married to actor-producer Sumeet Saigal from 1990 to 2003.

Arya and Sayyeshaa worked together in the Tamil comedy Gajinikanth (2018). They are currently working together in Surya-starrer Kaappan, where Arya is playing the antagonist.

