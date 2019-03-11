SEE PICS: Arya and Sayyeshaa get married in Hyderabad; Actors Suriya, Rana Daggubati, others attend
Tamil actors Vishal, Suriya and his brother Karthi; Telugu stars Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati were spotted at the functions.
Published: 11th March 2019 12:25 PM | Last Updated: 11th March 2019 01:08 PM | A+A A-
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
Pictures shared on social media show Sayyeshaa looking gorgeous in a red bridal lehenga with heavy gold jewellery. Arya looked dapper in a coal-black sherwani.
They are seen performing rituals in front of their parents.
Gorgeous bride @sayyeshaa #AryaSayyeshaWedding pic.twitter.com/cARWNwPonH— KollyEmpire (@kollyempire) March 11, 2019
Tamil actors Vishal, Suriya and his brother Karthi; Telugu stars Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati were spotted at the functions.
Nice pictures of the new couple from the wedding ceremony yesterday!#AryaSayyeshaWedding pic.twitter.com/lKXGl84LqA— KollyEmpire (@kollyempire) March 11, 2019
Director Shakti Soundar Rajan, who attended their wedding, thanked the couple for cutting a cake on his birthday, which fell on their wedding date.
Touched with @arya and @sayyeshaa taking the time out to celebrate my birthday on their most special day!! Couldn't have asked for a better celebration! Love u bro #AryawedsSayyeshaa pic.twitter.com/gnzfWRaVC0— Shakti Soundar Rajan (@ShaktiRajan) March 10, 2019
The couple had two days of pre-wedding festivities and shared dreamy, fairy-tale like photos against the backdrop of the Taj Falaknuma. Don't they look lovely together?
Forever and Ever @sayyeshaa pic.twitter.com/gtLu8ilP2c— Arya (@arya_offl) March 10, 2019
READ HERE | Sayyeshaa dances at her sangeet with grand aunt Saira Banu and other celebrities
South Indian star Arya officially announced his wedding with actress Sayyeshaa on Valentine's Day this year. The two shared the news from their Twitter handles along with a photograph and a designed card.
WATCH VIDEO |
Sayeshaa is the grandniece of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. Her mother Shaheen is Saira Banu's brother's daughter. Shaheen was also an actress and she was married to actor-producer Sumeet Saigal from 1990 to 2003.
WATCH VIDEO |
Arya and Sayyeshaa worked together in the Tamil comedy Gajinikanth (2018). They are currently working together in Surya-starrer Kaappan, where Arya is playing the antagonist.