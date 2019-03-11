Tamil Actor Vemal booked for attacking his Kannada counterpart

Home Entertainment Tamil

Angered over no response from Abishek, Vemal got into an argument in with the latter and attacked him.

Actor Vemal. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against actor Vemal for allegedly assaulting a Kannada actor at Virugambakkam.

On March 9, actor Vemal and four of his friends had gone to a service apartment where his friends had booked a room. Kannada Actor Abishek was also staying in the same apartment. "On Saturday, both the actors were drinking along with their friends. Abishek was talking over the phone when Vemal allegedly asked him something and the former did not respond. Angered by this, the duo got into an argument which led to a fistfight," said a police officer.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered.

Vemal is a popular actor in the Kollywood industry and has acted in films such as Pasanga, Kalavani, Vaagai Sooda Va and Kalalappu. He started his career in the movie industry in small nondescript roles in several low-budget movies.
 

