Rashmika Mandanna's Tamil debut with Karthi officially launched on March 13

We had earlier reported that Karthi, who is all set to start shooting for Maanagaram-director Lokesh Kanagaraj's action thriller, has signed one more film with Bakkiyaraj Kannan, who made his directorial debut with Sivakarthikeyan's Remo.

Now, it has been made official that Rashmika Mandanna, who was seen in three Telugu films including the much-celebrated Geetha Govindam last year, has been signed to play the female lead opposite Karthi in this yet-to-be-titled film. Bankrolled by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior pictures, this film will have music by Vivek - Mervin, the composer duo who had scored for Gulaebaghavali and Mohini last year. The family entertainer, also starring Yogi Babu and Mansoor Ali Khan, was launched today with a pooja function.

I’ve always had such great support from my Kannada and Telugu people..And you Have also been asking me to come to tamil and in 2019..I finally am!! I am so happy to be doing a film with this team.இதுவொரு புதிய துவக்கம் with loads of love from me to you! pic.twitter.com/LaVZJLdVll — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 13, 2019

Rashmika, meanwhile, has Yajamana, Pogaru in Kannada and Dear Comrade, Bheeshma in Telugu in different stages of production. Karthi's film with Bakkiyaraj Kannan will be, in all probability, her Tamil debut. Karthi, on the other hand, had Dev, directed by debutant Rajath Ravishankar, hitting the theatres last week.

