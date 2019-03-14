'Aghavan': The Yin-Yang conflict

K Sudha By

Express News Service

The plot-point of two sisters pining for the same man is as old as Kalyana Parisu days. So what could be new in debutant director AP G Elumalai’s Aghavan, which gets a release this Friday?

“The title implies a conflict between good and evil inside the human mind. There is a God and a demon residing inside everyone. If you imbibe God, you become someone good.

If you distance yourself from God, you tend to befriend the demon and turn evil. My hero is one such person, torn between God and the demon, working in a Shiva temple, located amid dense woods. How things change when two girls come in his life makes for the plot,” says Elumalai, who has assisted director K Balachander in his last film, Poi, and director Prabhu Solomon in Mynaa and Kumki.

Aghavan, a mythological mystery thriller shot at remote temples, stars newcomer Kishore Ravichandran and Kannada heroine Srirashree making her Tamil debut.

While Nithya Shetty, the popular child artiste turned heroine, plays the other female lead, Thambi Ramaiah, Saranraj, Chinni Jayanth, and RNR Manohar play supporting roles. The music has been composed by C Sathya, who last worked in the Vikram Prabhu-starrer, Pakka.