Vignesh Karthick to make sci-fi love story

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Yours Shamefully filmmaker Vignesh Karthick will be helming a sci-fi love story and it will be bankrolled by Dinesh Kannan and Sridhar, under their banner, Wall Mate Entertainment.

About the film, the VJ-turned-filmmaker says, “It will be a first-of-its-kind sci-fi romance which I believe will be equally enjoyed by all the genders. The film will address a significant number of current issues, and will be told in a sarcastic way on the lines of PK.”

A formal announcement about the title and the team is expected the film soon.