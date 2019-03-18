Home Entertainment Tamil

A breezy debut

In a clear ode to his mentor, the late cinematographer Jeeva, filmmaker KC Sundaram has named his debut directorial, July Kaatril.

In a clear ode to his mentor, the late cinematographer Jeeva, filmmaker KC Sundaram has named his debut directorial, July Kaatril. “Unnale Unnale was initially titled July Kaatril. However, we had to change it as English titles weren’t acceptable in those days,” says Sundaram, who also adds that the title went well with his “breezy script”. 

The director reveals that casting relatively inexperienced actors like Anant Nag, Samyukta Menon, and Anju Kurien was a deliberate decision. “It helped that the three leads were well versed in Tamil and were willing to walk the extra mile to lend credence to the characters.”

Talking about the film, Sundaram says, “July Kaatril is told through the eyes of the lead characters,  Rajeev, Shreya, and Revathi. I have divided the film into five chapters, and I’m confident that the younger generation will be able to relate to the things in July Kaatril.”  
 

