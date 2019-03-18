Vikranth-Vishnu Vishal’s sports film to be scripted by Vijay Sethupathi

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

It was announced a few months back that director Sanjeev (Vikranth’s brother), who made the 2015 action thriller, Thaaka Thaaka, will be making his second directorial, starring his brother in the lead. The project, which gained a lot of hype due to the presence of Vijay Sethupathi as the dialogue writer, was later shelved due to unspecified reasons.

However, it has come to light that Sanjeev and Vikranth will re-unite for another project, which will also feature Vishnu Vishal. This film will have its screenplay written by Vijay Sethupathi.

Vikranth, talking about the project, says, “It will be a raw sports film, set against a unique backdrop. Both Vishnu Vishal and I have powerful characters in it. The fact that Vijay Sethupathi agreed to work on the screenplay speaks about the subject’s potential. An official announcement, along with the first look, will be out soon.”

The film, which is rumoured to be based on the football culture in North Chennai, is expected to go on floors next month.

Vikranth, meanwhile, has Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu 2, Suttu Pidikka Utharavu, and Bakrid in the pipeline. Vishnu Vishal, on the other hand, has Prabhu Solomon’s Haathi Mera Saathi, and an announced sequel to Mundasupatti, in his kitty.