Breaking through to the big screen

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

Dheena, who rose to fame through Kalakka Povathu Yaaru, is playing the lead in not one, but two films. The small screen comedian, known for his repartee-based humour, will be seen playing the lead in Thumbaa, alongside Keerthi Pandian and Kanaa-fame Darshan, as well as in Ajith From Aruppukottai, the Tamil remake of Kattapanayile Ritwik Roshan.

Dheena had to undergo a three-day workshop for the ‘fun adventure’ film, Thumbaa. “The film has a lot of animated portions, for which we had to employ plenty of imagination. The workshop enabled us to learn those tactics and also helped break the ice. Darshan anna, Keerthi and I have become more like a family now,” he says.

About his role in the film, he adds, “The audience can expect a lot of my brand of one-liners in Thumbaa. I believe kids and the family audience will enjoy our film a lot.” Thumbaa is currently in the post-production stage, and his other film, Ajith From Aruppukottai, is slated to hit the screens next month.