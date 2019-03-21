Embiran, a love divine

Home Entertainment Tamil

CHENNAI: Embiran refers to God. “For a girl deeply in love, her beloved is her everything. That explains my film’s title,” says debutant director Krishna Pandi, whose film hits theatres tomorrow. 
Calling it a realistic thriller, Pandi tells us the inspiration for the project stemmed from two short films he made as well as his training with Magizh Thirumeni. 

Embiran stars two relatively new faces in Rejith Menon (who debuted in Vikraman’s Ninaithathu Yaro) and Kannada actor Radhika Preeti (fresh from her success in Raja Loves Radhe). About the lead characters, Pandi says, “A doctor by profession, the man is poles apart from the woman, a commerce graduate. They do not have any common interest but what bonds them is their love and trust in each other. When the woman meets with an accident, it is their will power and perseverance that helps them overcome their troubles.”

Shot in and around Chennai and Puducherry, the film also stars Mouli and Pandi considers it his script’s victory that the veteran artiste consented to play the grandfather of the female lead. “His character is one woven with suspense and Mouli sir has played it in his inimitable style.”
Another highlight, he says is the music by Prasan Bala, with three songs penned by Kabilan Vairamuthu. “To ensure realism, we’ve only included montage songs.”

