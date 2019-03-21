Hansika, Aadhi to star in sci-fi comedy

Mani Prabhu By

Express News Service

Hansika Motwani, who was last seen alongside Vikram Prabhu in the action thriller, Thuppaki Munai, will be teaming up with Aadhi for a film titled Partner, directed by debutant Manoj Damodharan and produced by RFC Creations.

Manoj, who has assisted director Sargunam in Kalavani and co-directed the Nayanthara-starrer Dora, says that Partner will be full-fledged comedy, with an interesting science-fiction fantasy element. “Both Hansika and Aadhi will play challenging roles. Hansika, in particular, wont be playing the typical Tamil cinema heroine. We are planning to shoot the film in a single schedule.” Palak Lalwani, who is awaiting the release of her Tamil debut, Kuppathu Raja, co-starring GV Prakash, has been cast opposite Aadhi, the filmmaker adds.

Also starring Pandiarajan, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, and Yogi Babu, among others, Partner was officially launched yesterday. With music by Santhosh Dhayanidhi and cinematography by Shabir Ahmed, the film is expected to get a release later this year.

Hansika is currently shooting for her 50th film, Maha, directed by debutant Jameel, while Aadhi, who was last seen in the horror thriller, U-Turn, has the Tamil remake of RX 100 in the pipeline.