Sibiraj reunites with Jackson Durai director

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Director Dharanidharan of Raja Ranguski fame is set to join hands with his Jackson Durai actor, Sibiraj, for his next directorial. The filmmaker, who attempts to tackle a different genre with each of his films, has zeroed in on the man-animal conflict for this upcoming film, titled Shiva.

“Sibiraj plays a forest officer who is up against a man-eating tiger that enters the nearby villages. I was inspired to write this script after researching the case of Avni, the tigress, which was shot dead in Yavatmal forests after a three-month-long massive search,” says Dharanidharan who is working with top-notch VFX artists for the film.

“An emotional thriller, Shiva will be a one-of-a-kind film that deals with this conflict in detail. We will not only delve into the reasons why wild animals enter residential areas, but also talk about the problems faced by forest officers. The underlying message in the film is to save our National animal,” he adds.

While the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be announced, the makers are in talks with Ramya Nambeesan to play the female lead.