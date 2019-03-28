Bobby Simha told to withdraw case filed against 'Agni Devi' director John Paulraj

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Film Producers’ Council has asked actor Bobby Simha to withdraw the case he filed against John Paulraj aka JPR, the director of Agni Devi.

Upon failure to do so, the council has decided to take disciplinary action by imposing a ban on him. The decision was taken at a meeting involving both parties and the producer council executives yesterday.

The film, which released last week, received a lukewarm response owing to the controversies surrounding it and John approached the council.

SS Durai, the general secretary of TFPC said: “Bobby has been asked to withdraw the complaints. He has agreed to do it and has been given two days to do so. If he fails to do it, we will be forced to take punitive action on him.”

In his complaint, Bobby had alleged that the director completed the movie using a body double without his consent. John Paulraj, the producer and director of the film, said that following differences, Bobby walked out, leaving him to complete the film with available footage.