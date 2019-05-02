Home Entertainment Tamil

A rural film about overthrowing traditional values

For his debut film, Thandhai Sol Mikka Mandiramillai, director Sivabalakrishnan has chosen the tried and tested subject of caste issues.

Published: 02nd May 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By K Sudha
Express News Service

For his debut film, Thandhai Sol Mikka Mandiramillai, director Sivabalakrishnan has chosen the tried and tested subject of caste issues. In the film, the filmmaker tells us he’s attempted to bring to light a true incident that took place in the Kongu Nadu region. “What happens when the Panchayat head (played by Vathiar Subramaniam) in a village gets a dose of his own medicine is the essence of the story.

Entrusted with finding solutions to every issue in the village, this man’s word has been the final one in the village. What happens when he has to give the verdict after his son marries out of his caste? That’s what my film deals with,” the director says.

Siva argues that the growth of villages has been impeded by the so-called traditional values, which he believes have no place in the modern world. “I will deem it a victory if my intended message is taken in the right spirit by the panchayat heads,” says the director, who has doubled up as an actor, playing the son’s character.

Priyanka Dharini stars as his love interest in this film, which Siva affirms has all the commercial ingredients the audience would expect, including a Thiruvizha song sung by Malathi Lakshman and Velmurugan. “On the face of it, this may sound like a B and C offering, but the city audience too will be able to connect with the message.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp