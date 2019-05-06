Home Entertainment Tamil

Aadhi to play an athlete in his next

Last seen in the Samantha-starrer U-Turn, Aadhi Pinisetty will next be playing an athlete in an upcoming film.

Published: 06th May 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Last seen in the Samantha-starrer U-Turn, Aadhi Pinisetty will next be playing an athlete in an upcoming film. Produced by IB Karthikeyan of Big Print Pictures, this yet-to-be-titled is helmed by debutant director Prithivi Adithya. “It’s about a 400-metres-dash athlete.

The film will show the struggles of an athlete, and will be shot in various stadiums in cities such as Hyderabad, Vizag, Chennai and Madurai. We’re making it as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual,” informs producer Karthikeyan. 

Prithivi, who has previously assisted Vamsi Paidipally on Oopiri’s Chennai schedule and Elan during the scripting process for Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, tells us that his film is being made as a bilingual because the story is a universal one. “I’ve been working on the script for a year. Aadhi is now preparing for the role and is on a rigorous diet. We’re keen on making him look like a professional runner.

He has grasped the script and is working hard to deliver what it requires,” says the director, who adds that the rest of the cast is yet to be finalised.Praveen Kumar, who is awaiting the release of his debut film Jiivi, will be handling the cinematography, while Ragul will be responsible for editing. Shooting will commence in the first week of June.

