Chemban Vinod Jose in Rajinikanth's Darbar

By Express News Service

Speculation is rife that Ee. Ma. Yau-fame Chemban Vinod Jose has bagged a part in the upcoming AR Murugadoss-Rajinikanth film Darbar.

Set in Mumbai, the film has Rajinikanth playing a police officer after more than two decades.

Nayanthara has been cast as the female lead with Nivetha Thomas also set to appear in a key role.

Chemban has previously starred in the Tamil film Goli Soda 2. The actor is currently in the middle of filming a Malayalam project titled Puzhi Kkadakan.

He will be also seen next in Aashiq Abu's Virus, Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, and Joshiy's Porinju Mariam Jose. Chemban made his writing debut with the critically acclaimed Angamaly Diaries.

Darbar will also feature Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu, along with Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar in the role of the primary antagonist. Murugadoss has assembled a talented technical crew for Darbar that includes Santosh Sivan as the cinematographer, Sreekar Prasad as the editor, and Anirudh as the music composer.

Backed by Lyca Productions, Darbar began filming last month and is expected to arrive in theatres by January next year.